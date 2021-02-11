Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declines By 71.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 1,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,508. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

