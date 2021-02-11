Short Interest in EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Declines By 77.8%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EnQuest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

EnQuest stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 3.32.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

