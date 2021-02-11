Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Decreases By 80.9%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 81,248,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,706,563. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, through its subsidiary, Extreme Mobile Coatings, Inc, provides coating solutions in the United States. The company offers franchise opportunities to operate a mobile business that provides painting or coating on various surfaces utilizing specialized proprietary material. It offers products, including anti-microbial protected surface coatings to prevent growth of mold, mildew, and fungus on the surface of the coating, as well as to inhibit growth of microorganisms; marine vessel hull protection coatings that stop barnacles from attaching and does not leach metals into the sea; and general construction coatings for use in various applications, such as architectural, glow in the dark, corrosion protection for iron and steel bridges and beams, epoxy spray for welding projects, blast system for fire restoration, anti-slip, epoxy concrete floors, mold remediation, and blasting and coating guard rails.

