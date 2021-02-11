Short Interest in Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Decreases By 80.9%

Enzolytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,799,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 81,248,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,706,563. Enzolytics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.
About Enzolytics
