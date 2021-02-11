Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 83.3%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EQFN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. Equitable Financial has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
