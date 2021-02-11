Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Drops By 83.3%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQFN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.05. Equitable Financial has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services.

