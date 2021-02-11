Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Drops By 68.1%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY opened at $90.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

