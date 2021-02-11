Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Drops By 95.5%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the January 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FNRN stock remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Thursday. 971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. First Northern Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand, interest-bearing transaction, savings and money market, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.