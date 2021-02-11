Short Interest in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Declines By 95.7%

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the January 14th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000.

FIF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 68,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

