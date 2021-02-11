Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Drops By 91.7%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the January 14th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FPXI stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.93. 334,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,590. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 697,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after purchasing an additional 325,913 shares during the last quarter.

