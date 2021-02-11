Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 81.5%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the January 14th total of 473,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after buying an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,888,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 214,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,290. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.