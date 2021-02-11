Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Increases By 344.2%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a growth of 344.2% from the January 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FCSMF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Focus Graphite has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

