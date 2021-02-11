Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Drops By 71.2%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,959,600 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the January 14th total of 17,239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Geely Automobile stock remained flat at $$3.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 248,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,049. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

