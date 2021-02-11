Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Increases By 603.8%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 603.8% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:GAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,890. General American Investors has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
