Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Increases By 603.8%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 603.8% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:GAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 21,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,890. General American Investors has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in General American Investors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 123,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in General American Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General American Investors by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 93,053 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

