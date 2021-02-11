Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Drops By 80.2%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the January 14th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SNSR stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 80,215 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,232 shares during the last quarter.

