Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 96.2%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GEBRF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,404. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.42.
About Greenbriar Capital
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.