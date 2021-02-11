Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Decreases By 96.2%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEBRF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,404. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.