Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Drops By 79.0%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the January 14th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GCHEF remained flat at $$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.