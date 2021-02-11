Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Increases By 933.3%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 75,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gulf Resources has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $6.41.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 96.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.