Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Grows By 41,762.5%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 41,762.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GSPE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

About GulfSlope Energy

GulfSlope Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico federal waters offshore Louisiana in the United States. It has leased 3 federal outer continental shelf blocks and licensed 2.2 million acres of three-dimensional seismic data in its area of concentration.

