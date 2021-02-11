Short Interest in GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) Grows By 41,762.5%

GulfSlope Energy, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 41,762.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GSPE opened at $0.02 on Thursday. GulfSlope Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About GulfSlope Energy
