Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Drops By 80.6%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

