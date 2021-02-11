Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Decreases By 76.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 2,872,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,156. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Get Hello Pal International alerts:

Hello Pal International Company Profile

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, and operates an international social networking platform. It offers HPI Platform, which enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling. The company's platform also offers a digital wallet that allows users to store and transfer digital assets and tokens, including Bitcoin and Ether based on blockchain technology.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.