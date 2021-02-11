Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Decreases By 76.5%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 14th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.34. 2,872,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,156. Hello Pal International has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Hello Pal International Company Profile
