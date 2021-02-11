Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Increases By 237.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,200 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 14th total of 290,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,665. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims, Inc manufactures men's wellness products. It offers products, including hair loss prevention medicines, sexual wellness products, skincare products, and oral care products. The company also provides sweaters, jackets, corduroy, sport coats, wool overcoat, leather boots, flannel, shirts, caps, and candles.

