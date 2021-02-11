Short Interest in Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Declines By 86.2%

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the January 14th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCHDF stock remained flat at $$3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

HCHDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

