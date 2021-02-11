Short Interest in Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Expands By 94,700.0%

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 94,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Homeland Resources stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Homeland Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Homeland Resources Company Profile

Homeland Resources Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Oklahoma. It holds a 5% working interest in the Washita Bend 3D exploration project located in Cleveland, Garvin, McCain, and Pottawatomie counties; and 2010-1 drilling program located in Garvin County. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

