Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Expands By 380.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

HNGKY opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

