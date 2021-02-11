Short Interest in Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Expands By 380.0%

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the January 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
HNGKY opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Hongkong Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.
Hongkong Land Company Profile
