Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Drops By 82.7%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the January 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 1,712,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,094. Hudson Executive Investment has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

