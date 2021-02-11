Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Grows By 564.0%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 564.0% from the January 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,599,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFAN remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,049. IFAN Financial has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

