Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Decreases By 75.0%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$34.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.35.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

