Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 87.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 282,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,965. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

