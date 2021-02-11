Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Drops By 87.0%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 282,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,965. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.