Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 88.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 14th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,895,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Integrated Ventures stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

