Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Declines By 88.7%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 14th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,895,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Integrated Ventures stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,320,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
