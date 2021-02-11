Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 86.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000.

BSMT opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.85. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th.

