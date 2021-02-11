Short Interest in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Drops By 68.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $79.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

