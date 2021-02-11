Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 83.9%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 687,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91.
About Ionix Technology
Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.