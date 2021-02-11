Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 83.9%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the January 14th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.19. 687,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $1.91.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

