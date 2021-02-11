Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Grows By 258.9%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, an increase of 258.9% from the January 14th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQD. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 46,722 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 137,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period.

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

