Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Drops By 70.6%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 70.6% from the January 14th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,634. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

