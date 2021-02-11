Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Decreases By 86.8%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the January 14th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 360,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.67. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

