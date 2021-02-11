Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Drops By 93.8%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kajima stock remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Thursday. Kajima has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Separately, Mizuho cut Kajima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Kajima Corporation engages in the construction, real estate development and management, architectural and engineering design, and other activities worldwide. It provides procurement and construction services comprising sale and lease of construction equipment and materials, and subcontracting for various construction projects; ground improvement, foundation construction, and soil remediation; paving of roads, bridges, airports, etc., as well as manufacture and sale of paving materials; ocean port and coastal protection work, and geological surveying; calculation and preparation of construction plans; environmental and consulting work focused on water and waste; construction machinery manufacturing; repair and reinforcement work for civil engineering structures, and sale of repair materials; and integrated facility construction, and renovation services.

