Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Declines By 89.4%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the January 14th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,998,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 441,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 266,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,091. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.