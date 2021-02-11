Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Drops By 68.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

