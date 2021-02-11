Short Interest in Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) Rises By 250.0%

Kiadis Pharma (OTCMKTS:KIADF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kiadis Pharma stock remained flat at $$6.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Kiadis Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

Several brokerages have commented on KIADF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kiadis Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Kiadis Pharma N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell-based immunotherapy products in the field of blood building system. The company develops K-NK002 as an adjunctive immunotherapeutic, which is in Phase II clinical trials for blood cancer patients undergoing a haploidentical HSCT with the post-transplant cyclophosphamide (PTCy) protocol; and K-NK003, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia relapse/refractory (AML R/R).

