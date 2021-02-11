Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Decreases By 91.8%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the January 14th total of 326,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,091,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KKPNY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 130,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

KKPNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

