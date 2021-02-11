Short Interest in Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Declines By 94.0%

Long Blockchain Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Long Blockchain stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,448. Long Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Get Long Blockchain alerts:

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.