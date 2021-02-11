Short Interest in Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Rises By 1,003.8%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,863,200 shares, a growth of 1,003.8% from the January 14th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,632.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Man Wah in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Man Wah alerts:

OTCMKTS MAWHF remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. Man Wah has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

There is no company description available for Man Wah Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.