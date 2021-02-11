Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Increases By 918.6%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 776,200 shares, an increase of 918.6% from the January 14th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Marketing Worldwide stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,550,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,898. Marketing Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, painting, and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket; and industrial components for the commercial machinery industries primarily in North America. The company's primary automotive accessory products services include the refinishing of blow-molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body-side moldings, and interior components.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.