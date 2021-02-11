Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Decreases By 80.0%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

mCloud Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 74,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.88.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics worldwide. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, a HIPAA-compliant remote health monitoring and connectivity solution.

