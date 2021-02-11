Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Decreases By 80.0%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
mCloud Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 74,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.88.
mCloud Technologies Company Profile
