Short Interest in Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Declines By 68.9%

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MKTY stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. Mechanical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter. Mechanical Technology had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 41.94%.

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

