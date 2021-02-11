Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Rises By 406.7%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 406.7% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MDRR stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

