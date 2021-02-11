Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Grows By 27,311.3%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,452,800 shares, a growth of 27,311.3% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MJNA opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Medical Marijuana, Inc, an investment holding company, operates in the cannabinoid-based nutraceutical industry. It focuses on the development, sale, and distribution of hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids, including cannabidiol (CBD) and other products containing CBD-rich hemp oil; treatment of pain and other medical disorders with the application of chewing gum-based cannabis/cannabinoid medical products; and nonpsychoactive cannabidiol products.

