Short Interest in Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) Grows By 27,311.3%

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,452,800 shares, a growth of 27,311.3% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,592,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJNA opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Medical Marijuana has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
About Medical Marijuana
See Also: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Marijuana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Marijuana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.