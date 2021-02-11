Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Drops By 98.3%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 322,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
