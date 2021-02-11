Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Drops By 98.3%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 14th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAIFF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. 322,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,229. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

