Short Interest in Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Declines By 86.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the January 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MIELY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,278. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Mitsubishi Electric has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

