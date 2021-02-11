Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Expands By 237.0%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 65,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. New Jersey Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
New Jersey Mining Company Profile
Read More: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.