Short Interest in New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Expands By 237.0%

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 237.0% from the January 14th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of New Jersey Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.28. 65,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. New Jersey Mining has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.