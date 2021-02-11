Short Interest in Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Grows By 1,602.3%

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 1,602.3% from the January 14th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Shares of Nexteer Automotive Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767. Nexteer Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexteer Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies. The company offers electric power steering (EPS) products, such as column, pinion, and rack assist, as well as dual pinion EPS; EPS remanufacturing products, intermediate shafts, and modular power packs; and hydraulic power steering products, such as magnetic torque overlay, smart flow pumps, power steering pumps and reservoirs, rack and pinion steering gears, and recirculating ball steering gears, as well as aftermarket products.

